Fitch Upgrades Uralsib Bank to 'B+'; Affirms Zenit Bank at 'BB'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Uralsib Bank's (UB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and affirmed Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term IDRs at 'BB'. The agency has also upgraded UB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b' and affirmed BZ's VR at 'b+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The upgrade of UB's ratings reflects reduced asset quality risks and vulnerability of the bank's capital position, due to sufficient state support for legacy problem assets and low-to-moderate risks stemming from other exposures. The upgrade also captures UB's improved pre-impairment performance, due to reduced operating expenditure and funding costs as well as a healthy funding and liquidity profile. The affirmation of BZ's IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that the bank will likely be supported by its ultimate parent oil company, PJSC Tatneft (Tatneft, BBB-/Stable) in case of need. Fitch believes Tatneft has a high propensity to support the bank given its majority stake of 71.1% in BZ and solid capital support track record to date. The agency also believes support would be manageable for Tatneft given its low leverage with expected funds-from-operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage of 0.7x at end-2017 and the small size of BZ, whose equity accounted for only 0.2x of Tatneft's LTM June 2017 FFO. The two-notch difference between Tatneft's and BZ's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that the bank is a non-core asset for the company, with limited synergies between the two entities, and limited reputational damage for Tatneft in case of BZ's default. The sale of the bank is unlikely in the medium term, although Fitch understands from management that this is possible in the long-term once the bank has been fully cleaned up and made more efficient. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS UB Based on IFRS accounts UB's legacy assets have been adequately reserved and any further impairment would likely be gradual and be absorbed by pre-impairment profit. UB's non-performing loans (NPLs) and restructured loans reduced to 14% and 6% of end-6M17 gross loans, respectively, from 18% and 4% at end-2016 and 15% and 8% at end-2015. Net of loan impairment reserves, these equalled to a moderate 18% of end-6M17 Fitch core capital (FCC). UB's merger with a weaker BFA-Bank in May 2017 had a small impact due to the latter's small size (about 10% of consolidated assets). Concentration of corporate loans is moderate, with the 20 largest loans representing about 90% of FCC. Of these a moderate amount of around RUB12 billion (0.2x FCC at end-6M17), although currently reportedly performing, are potentially at risk, in Fitch's view. The bank will need to book an additional significant loan impairment reserves in Russian regulatory accounts, which are already recognised under IFRS. This will be done gradually in line with the bank's rehabilitation plan and will be covered by the large equity gain on the low-cost funding from Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA), which will be booked (most likely in 2019) once the fair value accounting is introduced in Russian regulatory accounts (this has already been recognised in IFRS, see below). Related-party exposure is sizable (0.5x FCC at end-9M17), although about 40% is represented by interbank loans to National Factoring Company, which is an unconsolidated factoring business of the group. UB's investment property (0.3x FCC at end-6M17) is conservatively valued, in our view. UB's FCC ratio was a solid 18% at end-2Q17, benefitting from a RUB50 billion fair value gain recognised on RUB81 billion deposits received from DIA in November 2015 when the bank was rescued by the authorities. UB's consolidated regulatory capitalisation is lower - Tier 1 and Total ratios equalled to 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively, at end-3Q17, somewhat below the regulatory minimum of 7.9% and 9.9% (including buffers applicable to banking groups from 1 January 2018). This is because Russian regulatory accounts currently do not allow booking of the above fair value gain, but the accounting rules allowing this will most likely be introduced in 2019. In the meantime UB is exempt from prudential capital adequacy requirements. UB's pre-impairment profit improved to 4%-5% of average loans in 2016-9M17, reversing losses in 2014-2015, as funding costs declined and operating efficiency strengthened. We expect UB to post a moderate 7% return on average equity (ROAE) in its 2017 IFRS accounts, corresponding to its expected loan growth. UB's funding and liquidity profile is sound. The bank has a significant buffer of liquid assets, equalling to 30% of liabilities at end-3Q17. Its funding profile also benefits from a broadly stable and granular deposit base, which has been largely restored after some outflows in 2015. BZ The affirmation of BZ's VR mainly reflects the bank's vulnerable asset quality and hence capitalisation, which have so far been supported by Tatneft's buyout of bad assets and new equity injections. The rating also reflects comfortable liquidity and improving performance. BZ's NPLs increased to 8.3% of gross loans at end-1H17 from 7.8% at end-2016, but are fully covered by impairment reserves and therefore pose little risk. At the same time Fitch's review of the bank's 25-largest exposures (40% of gross loans) revealed that about RUB45 billion (21% of gross loans), although reportedly performing, were potentially at risk at end-1H17. Subsequently in 3Q17, as part of BZ's recapitalisation, Tatneft bought out RUB11.3 billion of bad/high-risk loans which resulted in RUB0.3 billion reserve release, as some assets were sold at above their net value. Tatneft also expects to buy out over RUB20 billion of bad/high-risk loans in 4Q17 with about RUB1 billion in reserve release. As a result, the total net amount of high-risk loans should decrease to a more moderate 0.6x FCC by end-2017. Although some of these exposures are collateralised by real estate with reasonable loan-to-value (LTVs), additional provisioning and support may be needed in the future. BZ's FCC ratio improved to a more adequate 12.4% at end-1H17 from 6.5% at end-2016 after a RUB14 billion capital injection from Tatneft. Consolidated regulatory capital ratios were also reasonable, with a Tier 1 ratio of 11.5% and a total capital ratio of 16.3% (minimum levels with buffers effective from 2018 are 7.9% and 9.9%) at end-1H17. Fitch estimates capital ratios to improve by 200bps-300bps in 2H17 as a result of reserve releases from buy-outs of bad assets; however, the increase may not be sustained given a still large amount of high-risk assets that may require additional provisioning. BZ's net interest margin improved by about 120bps in 9M17, largely due to lower funding costs. As a result the bank returned to pre-impairment profitability (2% of average loans in 9M17, annualised) after a modest loss in 2016. Due to active balance sheet clean-up loan impairment charges were a high 2% of gross loans in 9M17, consuming 70% of pre-impairment profit and resulting in a weak ROAE of 4% (all figures annualised). BZ is funded mainly by customer deposits, which are moderately concentrated (the top 20 made up 34% of total customer deposits at end-2Q17), albeit broadly stable. About RUB26 billion or 13% of customer deposits were from Tatneft and related entities. At end-10M17 the bank had a comfortable liquidity buffer (cash and equivalents and bonds eligible for repo with the Central Bank of Russia) equal to 36% of customer deposits (or 14% net of scheduled wholesale debt repayments for the next 12 months). DEBT RATINGS BZ's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES BZ BZ's IDRs will likely move in line with the parent's. Rating notching could be widened if Tatneft's propensity to support the bank deteriorates or support is insufficient to cover asset-quality problems. Rating notching is unlikely to narrow. BZ's VR could be downgraded if asset quality and performance deterioration results in capital erosion without timely new capital injections. Upside would require a substantial improvement of asset quality or capital. UB UB's Long-Term IDR and VR could be downgraded if asset quality sharply weakens and capitalisation deteriorates. Continued improvement of asset quality and performance, plus a strengthening of regulatory capitalisation could put upward pressure on the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Uralsib Bank Long Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Short Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Bank Zenit Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' Contact: Primary Analysts Anton Lopatin (Bank Zenit) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Dmitri Vasiliev (Uralsib Bank) Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Ilya Sarzhin Analyst +7 495 956 9983 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.