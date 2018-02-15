FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 8:41 PM / a day ago

Roche to buy Flatiron Health for $1.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday it would buy the rest of the privately held oncology data company Flatiron Health Inc for $1.9 billion to speed up development and delivery of breakthrough medicines for cancer patients.

Flatiron taps into myriad data points on individual cancer cases to help doctors select promising outcomes for their patients. It also stores billing data, doctors' notes and related information.(bit.ly/2EL5OKg)

Roche already owns 12.6 percent stake in Flatiron. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2018. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

