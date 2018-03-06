FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:06 PM / a day ago

Vietnam's FLC wants to buy 24 Airbus planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - Vietnamese property developer FLC Group wants to buy 24 Airbus A321neo aircraft for its planned Bamboo Airways operation up until, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

FLC said it expects to buy another 24 Airbus A321 long-range planes after the Vietnamese firm obtains an airline licence from the Vietnamese government, the firm said in a statement on its website after meeting with Airbus representatives.

Vietnam has four airlines, including flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines partly owned by Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Vietjet Aviation and Vietnam Air Services Co. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)

