Flexion's knee pain drug gets FDA nod
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 11 days ago

Flexion's knee pain drug gets FDA nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Zilretta, to treat moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis-related knee pain.

The approval came at a time when federal authorities in the United States are implementing a slew of measures to cut down the supply of opioid painkillers amid their continuous abuse, with President Donald Trump in August declaring the opioid epidemic a national emergency.

Osteoarthritis knee pain is a degenerative joint disease that affected more than 14 million Americans in 2015.

Reporting by Divya Grover and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

