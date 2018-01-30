FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 30, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Walmart in talks to buy minority stake in India's Flipkart - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, Indian financial daily the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Walmart could buy a 15 percent to 20 percent stake in Amazon.com Inc's main competitor in India, the newspaper said, citing two anonymous sources. (bit.ly/2BCKWix)

A deal could be finalized as early as March and may involve primary and secondary sales by longstanding Flipkart investors, the paper added.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Bengaluru-based Flipkart was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The news comes nearly two years after Reuters reported that Walmart was looking to invest between $750 million and $1 billion in Flipkart. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.