FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FEMA signs pact with 28 reinsurers to take on $1.46 bln in flood risk
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2018 / 8:26 PM / in 7 hours

FEMA signs pact with 28 reinsurers to take on $1.46 bln in flood risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has transferred $1.46 billion of risk from its flood insurance program to 28 private reinsurers for 2018, the agency said on Friday.

FEMA, which paid $235 million for the coverage, said the reinsurance agreement covers 18.6 percent of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) losses of between $4 billion and $6 billion and 54.3 percent of losses between $6 billion and $8 billion, FEMA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.