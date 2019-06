Former Broward County sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson appears in the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., June 6, 2019. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The former Florida sheriff’s deputy who was arrested this week after being charged for his lack of response to the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland high school posted bond on Thursday and could be released any time, local television station WPTV said.