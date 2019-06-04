Former sheriff's deputy charged for response in Florida school shooting

FILE PHOTO - Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14, 2018 shooting, is seen in this still image captured from the school surveillance video released by Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida, U.S. on March 15, 2018. Broward County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A former Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Tuesday on multiple felony and misdemeanour charges stemming from his failure to stop the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, the county sheriff said.

Scot Peterson, 56, who was taken into custody, faces seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said in a statement.

A 27-minute surveillance video released a month after the shooting showed Peterson, who was assigned to the Parkland, Florida high school, staying outside the building while a former student fatally shot 17 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We cannot fulfil our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement, announcing that he had fired Peterson and another deputy, Brian Miller, who he said failed to stop the massacre.