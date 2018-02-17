FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 11:59 PM / 2 days ago

Trump visits Florida hospital to pay respects after school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday visited a hospital where victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were treated to “pay their respects,” a White House spokeswoman said.

The Trumps planned to thank people who work at the hospital for their response to the shooting on Wednesday, and later planned to visit the Broward County Sheriff’s office to meet law enforcement officials who responded to the shooting.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown

