FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 22, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Florida police respond to suspected active shooter - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Panama City, Florida, said on Tuesday they were responding to a suspected active shooter in an apartment complex.

Local media reported a large police presence at the complex. Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department responded to the scene, sheriff’s spokeswoman Ruth Corley said in a phone interview.

Local media footage showed several officers with weapons drawn taking cover behind cars. What sounded like gunshots could be heard as a local television reporter conducted a live interview with a witness who said he had heard gunfire.

Panama City is located on Florida’s panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.