WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fluor Enterprises Inc, a subsidiary of Fluor Corp, was awarded an $831 million contract for construction services to help restore electric power to Puerto Rico, the Pentagon said on Friday. Completion date for the time-and-materials contract awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with funds from the Department of Homeland Security is Feb. 28, 2018, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)