Carrefour and Fnac Darty discussing purchasing alliance - report

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French retailers Carrefour and Fnac Darty are in talks about an alliance to combine their purchasing power for electronics products, BFM business said on Friday.

Carrefour and Fnac-Darty could not be immediately reached for comment.

“According to BFM Business’ information, Carrefour and Fnac-Darty have been discussing for several months a major alliance to pool together purchases. It would involve jointly buying consumer electronics and household equipment,” it said.

The alliance would be limited to France.

Alexandre Bompard, the former chief executive of Fnac-Darty joined Carrefour in July. He will unveil on Jan. 23 his strategic plan for the French company, which issued a profit warning in August.. Fnac Darty unveils its own strategic plan on Dec 5. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)