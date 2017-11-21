FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fonterra's October milk production rises 3 percent on favorable weather
November 21, 2017 / 12:16 AM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-Fonterra's October milk production rises 3 percent on favorable weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline to 3 pct, not 2 pct)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy group Fonterra said on Tuesday its milk production in New Zealand rose 3 percent during the peak production month of October due to a return of favorable weather conditions after a wet spring season.

“New Zealand milk supply generally peaks in October, however wet weather across the country for most of spring meant the peak was later and impacted volumes,” Fonterra said in a statement.

Shares of the dairy giant were trading up 0.2 percent at 0005 GMT compared with a largely flat broader index. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

