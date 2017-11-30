FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra seeks trading halt pending outcome of arbitration with Danone
November 30, 2017 / 7:59 PM / a day ago

Fonterra seeks trading halt pending outcome of arbitration with Danone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra requested an immediate temporary trading halt on Friday to have time to consider the outcome of its arbitration with Danone SA regarding its 2013 whey protein concentrate precautionary recall.

Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said it had been advised it would receive the arbitration tribunal’s decision later in the day.

“Fonterra remains in a strong financial position and any damages award will not affect our ability to operate,” said Theo Spierings, chief executive of Fonterra.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

