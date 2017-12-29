FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Fonterra cuts New Zealand milk collection forecast for 2017/18 season
December 29, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Fonterra cuts New Zealand milk collection forecast for 2017/18 season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fonterra corrects figures in paragraph 2 to million kgMS from kgMS)

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Dairy co-operative Fonterra cut its forecast for its New Zealand milk collection - the second cut in as many months - as dry weather continued to impact soil moisture and pasture quality.

Fonterra said in a statement it expects milk collection for the 2017/2018 season to be 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its forecast in November of 1,525 million kgMS and 4 percent lower than the 2016/17 season.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in BENGALURU; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
