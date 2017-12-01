FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fonterra cuts FY earnings forecast after Danone arbitration decision
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 2 days ago

Fonterra cuts FY earnings forecast after Danone arbitration decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy Fonterra Co-operative Group cut on Friday its forecast earnings for the financial year after a tribunal determined it must pay Danone SA NZ$183 million ($125.10 million) for recall costs incurred by the French company.

Fonterra said forecast earnings per share for the 2017/18 financial year would now be 35 to 45 NZ cents, instead of the 45 to 55 NZ cents previously forecast. It also said the decision would not have an impact on its forecast farmgate milk prices.

A unit of Danone recalled some types of infant formulas sold under the Karicare brand in 2013, after its milk powder supplier Fonterra said there was a risk of bacteria in its products that could cause fatal botulism. ($1 = 1.4628 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.