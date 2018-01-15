NZ's Fonterra says dry weather drags down Dec milk collection 6 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fonterra said on Tuesday its New Zealand milk collections in December slipped by 6 percent due to dry weather across the country.

However, milk collection in Australia during the month rose 28 percent, supported by new suppliers and strong seasonal conditions.

The dairy firm in late December had cut its New Zealand milk collection forecast for the 2017/2018 season to 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its forecast in November of 1,525 million kgMS, citing dry weather. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)