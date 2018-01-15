FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fonterra's NZ milk collection in December hit by dry weather
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Fonterra's NZ milk collection in December hit by dry weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on forecast payout cut, share movement)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fonterra said on Tuesday its New Zealand milk collections in December slipped 6 percent, hurt by dry weather conditions across the country.

The dairy firm in late December had cut its New Zealand milk collection forecast for the 2017/2018 season to 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its forecast in November of 1,525 million kgMS, citing dry weather.

“While the recent wet conditions have helped in some regions, it is unlikely to be enough to bring production back to previously anticipated levels,” the company said in a statement.

Fonterra had also cut its forecast payout to farmers for the 2017-18 season by NZ$0.35 to NZ$6.40 per kilogram of milk solids last month, pointing to volatility in global dairy markets.

Milk collection in Australia during December, however, rose 28 percent, supported by new suppliers and strong seasonal conditions.

Shares in Fonterra’s traded fund were marginally lower in early trade in a largely higher broader market.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
