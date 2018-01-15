FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indigenous women are "seed guardians" in Latin America hunger fight, says U.N.
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The painful search for loved ones detained by Islamic State
World
The painful search for loved ones detained by Islamic State
Sharapova enjoys winning return to Melbourne
Australian Open
Sharapova enjoys winning return to Melbourne
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Indigenous women are "seed guardians" in Latin America hunger fight, says U.N.

Sophie Hares

2 Min Read

TEPIC, Mexico (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous women in Latin America must be at the centre of efforts to adapt agriculture to deal with the threat of climate change and help tackle hunger and poverty, said a top U.N. food official.

An indigenous Warao woman from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, washes clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil November 18, 2017. Picture taken November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

Jose Graziano da Silva, head of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said women were too often left out of development schemes, despite expert knowledge of the environment passed down through generations.

“They have fundamental roles in the spiritual, social and family arenas and are seed guardians - critical carriers of specialised knowledge,” Graziano da Silva told a Mexico City forum.

“Their social and economic empowerment is ... a necessary condition to eradicate hunger and malnutrition in their communities,” he said, according to a statement.

Lack of healthcare, malnutrition and illiteracy are other issues faced by indigenous women who generally have little access to the political arena, he said.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, indigenous people comprise 15 percent of those affected by hunger and extreme poverty, despite making up just 8 percent of the population in the region where 45 million identify as indigenous.

Women suffer the most. Wage levels for indigenous women in the region are often four times less than those for men, said the United Nations’ food agency.

Indigenous women can play a key role in adapting agriculture and diet to cope with climate change, said the FAO, with traditional indigenous land comprising 22 percent the world’s territory and 80 percent of its biodiversity.

The organisation said it would ramp up projects to boost indigenous women’s leadership in countries including Bolivia, Paraguay, India and the Philippines this year.

In Mexico, traditional healer and Nahua speaker Maria de Jesus Patricio Martinez is a candidate in July’s election, the first indigenous woman to run for the country’s presidency.

Reporting by Sophie Hares; editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.