FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 23, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 2 days ago

Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning pop singer Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, 14 years after a “wardrobe malfunction” overshadowed his last gig at the championship game, the NFL said on Sunday.

89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Singer Justin Timberlake opens the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

This will mark Timberlake’s third time on the halftime stage, giving the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer, the National Football League said in a statement.

The 10-times Grammy winner last performed at the Super Bowl in 2004 when he infamously ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s garment during their halftime show in Houston and briefly bared her breast.

The incident coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.”

The Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television, drawing more than 100 million viewers. Previous halftime headliners include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Madonna.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.