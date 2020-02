NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - February 2, 2020 Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates after winning the Super Bowl LIV REUTERS/Mike Blake

MIAMI (Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s championship game.

The 24-year-old Mahomes ran in one touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs rallied back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.