a month ago
Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June
July 6, 2017 / 4:12 AM / a month ago

Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sales in China rose at the strongest pace this year in June with the U.S. automaker's top regional executive predicting strong single-digit growth for the auto sector overall in the third quarter.

Ford China sales increased 15 percent year-on-year in June to more than 100,000 vehicles.

Peter Fleet, Ford's Asia-Pacific chief, said in an interview he was "positive" and "optimistic" about the company's sales in China in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

