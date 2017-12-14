Ford to move autonomous vehicle business to Detroit

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would relocate its autonomous and electric vehicle units to Detroit from Dearborn, Michigan.

“The relocation brings together Ford teams that are creating new business models in a resurgent, diverse neighborhood with industrial roots”, Ford said.

The company said the new facility located in the Corktown neighborhood would be up and running early next year.

The team in Corktown will be led by Sherif Marakby, Ford’s vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification. The company will begin testing its latest self-driving vehicle technology next year.

Ford told suppliers it plans to shift production of mid-size Fusion and Mondeo sedans out of Mexico and Spain in 2020 and move it to China, Reuters reported earlier in December citing sources. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)