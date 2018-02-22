FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Ford veteran Galhotra takes over as North America chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday appointed Kumar Galhotra as president for its North America business, replacing Raj Nair, who left the company on Wednesday after an internal investigation found his behaviour inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.

Galhotra, who has worked for Ford for 29 years and previously led its luxury Lincoln Motor Company arm, will report to Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

The appointment will be effective March 1. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

