2 months ago
Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk
#Technology News
June 23, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 months ago

Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk

1 Min Read

An employee works at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality April 20, 2012.Stringer CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement.

"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment," it said.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire."

Earlier this year in South Africa Ford recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely

