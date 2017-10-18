FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to recall about 1.3 mln vehicles in N.America
October 18, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in 4 days

Ford to recall about 1.3 mln vehicles in N.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would recall about 1.3 million vehicles in North America to add a water shield to side door latches.

Affected vehicles include certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks. (ford.to/2ySvCBJ)

The company said the cost of the recall was estimated to be $267 million, and would be reflected in its fourth quarter results. (bit.ly/2yT3EWu)

Ford said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85‍​ per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

