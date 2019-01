FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ford cannot rule out plant closures as part of its efforts to return its European operations to profitability, Steven Armstrong, group vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said on Thursday.

Upon being asked if the revamp could include plant closures in Europe, Armstrong said, “A review of the manufacturing footprint is part of this process.”