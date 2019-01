Overseas losses drag down Ford fourth-quarter results

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Wednesday posted a lower operating fourth-quarter profit as losses in every global region except North America weighed on results.

FILE PHOTO: A worker dusts a Ford F150 Limited pickup truck at the Ford Motor Company Truck display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, which has announced an alliance with Germany’s Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), is restructuring operations globally. It is making cuts in Europe, looking to reorganize its South American operations and turn around China - all unprofitable regions. “It was not a year we were happy with and the fourth quarter continued that theme,” Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told reporters at the company’s headquarters outside Detroit. He acknowledged the potential for such disruptions as strikes this year in regions it is restructuring.Last week, Ford provided a cloudier 2019 outlook due to tariff costs and uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union, only saying it had the potential for higher earnings and revenue.

That was in contrast to Ford’s larger U.S. rival General Motors Co (GM.N), which on Jan. 11 forecast higher 2019 earnings that far surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Shanks reiterated Wednesday that Ford’s market-leading presence in Britain gave it extensive exposure to the effects of Brexit. Ford said on Jan. 10 that it would cut thousands of jobs and look at plant closures in Europe as part of its plan to return to profit in the region. Ford posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $116 million, or 3 cents a share, down from a net profit of $2.5 billion, or 63 cents a share, in the same quarter in 2017, largely due to one-time pension costs and other charges.

Excluding one-time charges, it earned 30 cents a share, in line with an outlook Ford executives provided last week that was shy of Wall Street’s expectations.

In North America, Ford posted a pre-tax profit of $2 billion. In every other region it saw losses, with Asia reporting the largest loss of $381 million, driven by plummeting sales in China.

On Jan. 15, Ford and VW said they would join forces on commercial vehicles and were exploring joint development of electric and self-driving technology.

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters Germany’s automakers, including VW, were in talks to jointly develop autonomous cars. VW reiterated Wednesday it was still looking for new partners, while Shanks said the companies were still in talks to close a deal. [L8N1ZN3FQ]

Ford, which ended 2018 with $23.1 billion in cash, previously said it remained committed to its operations in Europe and South America, and its losses in China would narrow this year.

Ford shares rose about 1 percent to $8.40 in extended trading.