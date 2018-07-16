FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Ford agrees to $299.1 million U.S. Takata 'economic loss' settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) agreed to a $299.1 million so-called economic loss settlement covering at least 6 million U.S. vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators, court documents filed in a federal court in Miami on Monday show.

The logo of Ford is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

The settlement covers several forms of economic damages linked to the inflators, including claims that vehicles were inaccurately represented to be safe, and that buyers had overpaid for cars with defective or substandard air bags. Previously, six automakers to date have agreed to similar settlements collectively worth more than $1.2 billion including Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T), Subaru Corp (7270.T) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE).

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft

