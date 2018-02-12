Ford expands 'Do Not Drive' warning to 33,000 additional pickup trucks -- statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Monday it is expanding an urgent warning to another 33,000 owners of older pickup trucks in North America not to drive them until they get repairs because of a potentially defective Takata Corp air bag inflators.

The second largest U.S. automaker in January had urged 2,900 owners of 2006 model year Ford Ranger trucks to stop driving immediately until they can get replacement parts after a second death was linked to inflators built on the same day. Ford said the expansion was prompted by additional testing. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)