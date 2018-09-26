FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Ford CEO says metal tariffs cost company $1 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer James Hackett said on Wednesday that metal tariffs cost the carmaker $1 billion.

Newly named Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett answers questions from the media during a press conference at Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

Hackett, speaking at the Bloomberg business forum conference in New York City, said the tariffs were very negative to the company since most of the supply came from American suppliers.

The United States in March said it would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

