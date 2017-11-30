Sterling rises to more than two-month highs

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest levels since late September in Asian trading on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a Brexit accord could be reached.

The pound added 0.1 percent to $1.3458 after rising as high as $1.3468, its highest since Sept. 26, up 1.3 percent for the month.

According to media reports on Wednesday, Britain would be willing to pay around 50 billion euros ($59.25 billion) to unblock stalled Brexit talks with the European Union. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)