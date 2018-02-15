FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:15 AM / 2 days ago

FX trading volumes rise sharply in Jan, early Feb - CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading volumes jumped 24 percent in January from a year earlier, data from CLS showed on Thursday, as investors ramped up bets on a weaker dollar and uncertainty about the end of the era of cheap money stoked volatility.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said the average daily traded FX volumes submitted to it had risen to $1.805 trillion in January, up 24 percent from a year earlier and rising 15.6 percent from December’s levels.

In the first four days of last week, Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, volumes had risen a further 14 percent over January’s numbers to $2.054 trillion, CLS added. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao)

