UPDATE 1-Ineos presses ahead with crude pipeline repairs

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ineos said repairs to Britain’s Forties crude pipeline were underway on Wednesday, after a crack was found that closed the pipeline on December 11.

The pipeline normally carries around 450,000 barrels per day of Forties crude to Britain, along with a third of the UK’s total offshore natural gas output.

Ineos has a timescale of two to four weeks for the repairs starting from December 11.

The firm has a preferred option for the repairs which it is currently working through and has had some parts specially fabricated in case it needs to try different options, it said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)