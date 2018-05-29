FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Fortis Healthcare starts fresh bidding process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday decided to initiate a fresh bidding process, after the board’s previous choice of the investment offer in the bidding war did not appeal to shareholders.

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, India, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

Three bidders - a consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, a consortium of TPG and Manipal Health Enterprises, and Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd - have been invited to participate in the process.

The invited bidders, should submit their interest by May 31, Fortis said on Tuesday. It also invited other parties to submit their expression of interest.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
