May 28, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Fortis says Hero-Burman consortium agrees to re-open bidding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it had received a letter of consent from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman family Office to re-open the bidding process, weeks after its board accepted the consortium’s investment offer.

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, India, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo/Files

The consortium had offered to invest 18 billion rupees ($266.9 million) in the company. Fortis has been in the middle of a five-way bidding war with local and international suitors wanting to invest in the firm or buy it.

($1 = 67.4500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

