Fortis Healthcare bidding war: The story so far

(Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL), which runs about 30 hospitals in India, has become a target of a heated takeover battle, with five entities bidding for the embattled company.

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Fortis has set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors vying to acquire the company, or take a stake in it.

Following are the details of the bids:

March 27 - Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd offers to buy Fortis’ hospital business

- Fortis shareholders to get 10.83 shares in Manipal Hospitals for every 100 Fortis shares held

- Binding offer to buy 20 pct of SRL’s share capital from company for roughly 7 billion rupees ($105.93 million) and 30.93 pct from the PE investors for about 11.13 billion rupees

-Total infusion of about 39 billion rupees by Manipal promoter and TPG Asia VII SF

April 10 - Manipal sweetens bid for Fortis hospitals

-Revises offer to 155 rupees per share

-SRL Ltd, in which Fortis holds a stake, to continue to be FHL subsidiary

-Boards of SRL and FHL to consider the merger of both companies

-Manipal to undertake rights issue for up to 40 billion rupees

-Afterward upward revision, equity value stands at 60.61 billion rupees

April 12 - Unsolicited binding offer From Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office

- Unsolicited non-binding offer to invest 12.50 billion rupees via preferential allotment route

April 13 - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad tops Manipal’s bid

- Unsolicited non-binding expression of interest for 160 rupees per share

April 17 - China’s Fosun International’s unit Fosun Health Holdings submits offer

- Unsolicited non-binding expression of interest shall not enable Fosun to hold more than 25 percent of Fortis securities

- Primary infusion at up to 156 rupees per share, subject to due diligence to be completed within three weeks, up to total investment of $350 million

April 18 here - IHH Healthcare revises its offer

-Offer is contingent on due diligence, IHH is ready to infuse 40 billion rupees at price up to 160 rupees per shares

April 19 - Munjals, Burmans revise their offer

- Revise their offer to invest 15 billion rupees ($227.20 mln) directly into the company

-Upfront investment of 7.50 billion rupees with 5 billion rupees via preferential issue of shares; 10 billion rupees via preferential issue of warrants

- Group said they seek two board seats and recommend that more independent directors be added

Radiant Life Care Private Ltd offers to invest in Fortis

- Gets unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Radiant Life Care with a proposal for investing and/or re-structuring Fortis

- Proposal includes offer for demerger of hospital business from FHL into a new company

- The all-cash offer is 126 rupees per share; it values the whole of Fortis at 165 rupees per share, or 85.58 billion rupees, including the SRL stake.

- Offer subject to Radiant being able to buy 26 percent or more shares of the new company via open offer

April 24 - IHH Healthcare tweaks earlier proposals

- Offers to immediately infuse 6.50 billion rupees under a binding proposal and subsequently invest up to 33.50 billion rupees under a non-binding proposal

Radiant Life Care revises offer for Fortis

- Makes binding offer for Fortis Mulund Hospital at an enterprise value of 12 billion rupees

- Retains proposal to demerge Fortis’ hospital business into a new company- Proposes to spin off Fortis’ SRL business - The offer values FHL at 170 or 175 rupees per share, depending upon SRL’s valuation after proposed demerger- The all-cash offer of 126 rupees per share for the hospital business stays, which excludes SRL stake

Manipal raises Fortis offer

- Raises offer to 63.22 billion rupees from 60.61 billion rupees- To provide financial assistance of up to 7.50 billion rupees- In addition to buying the SRL stake from PE investors, Manipal to acquire a 5 percent stake in SRL from Fortis

($1 = 66.0800 Indian rupees)