TIMELINE: Fortis Healthcare bidding war: The story so far

(Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL), which runs a network of about 30 hospitals across India, became an attractive target for a heated takeover battle that has intensified over the past few weeks, with companies based abroad expressing interest as well.

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Fortis Healthcare has now set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors vying to acquire or take a stake in it.

Here are the developments in the saga, with details of the five bidders vying for Fortis:

March 27 - Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd offers to buy Fortis’ hospital business

- Fortis shareholders to get 10.83 shares in Manipal Hospitals for every 100 Fortis shares held

- Binding offer to buy 20 pct of SRL’s share capital from company for roughly 7 billion rupees ($105.93 million) and 30.93 pct from the PE investors for about 11.13 billion rupees

- Total infusion of about 39 billion rupees by Manipal promoter and TPG Asia VII SF

April 10 - Manipal sweetens bid for Fortis hospitals

- Revises offer to 155 rupees per share

- SRL Ltd, in which Fortis holds a stake, to continue to be FHL subsidiary

- Boards of SRL and FHL to consider the merger of both companies

- Manipal to undertake rights issue for up to 40 billion rupees

- Afterward upward revision, equity value stands at 60.61 billion rupees

April 12- Unsolicited binding offer From Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office

- Unsolicited non-binding offer to invest 12.50 billion rupees via preferential allotment route

April 13 Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad tops Manipal’s bid

- Unsolicited non-binding expression of interest for 160 rupees per share

April 17 - China’s Fosun International’s unit Fosun Health Holdings submits offer

- Unsolicited non-binding expression of interest, which will enable Fosun to hold 25 percent or more Fortis securities.

- Primary infusion at up to 156 rupees per share, subject to due diligence to be completed within three weeks, up to total investment of $350 million

April 18 - IHH Healthcare revises its offer

- Offer is contingent on due diligence, IHH is ready to infuse 40 billion rupees at price up to 160 rupees per shares

April 19 - Munjals, Burmans revise their offer

- Revise their offer to invest 15 billion rupees ($227.20 mln) directly into the company

- Upfront investment of 7.50 billion rupees with 5 billion rupees via preferential issue of shares; 10 billion rupees via preferential issue of warrants

- Group said they seek two board seats and recommend that more independent directors be added

April 19 - Radiant Life Care Private Ltd

- Gets unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Radiant Life Care with a proposal for investing and/or re-structuring Fortis

- Proposal includes offer for demerger of hospital business from FHL into a new company

- The all-cash offer is 126 rupees per share; it values the whole of Fortis at 165 rupees per share, or 85.58 billion rupees, including the SRL stake.

- Offer subject to Radiant being able to buy 26 percent or more shares of the new company via open offer

($1 = 66.0800 Indian rupees)