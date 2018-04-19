FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Fortis Healthcare to form panel to evaluate takeover bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which runs around 30 multi-speciality hospitals in India, said on Thursday its board will set up an advisory committee to evaluate all takeover proposals.

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Fortis has become the target of a takeover battle with Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, local rival Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office, and China’s Fosun International Ltd bidding for the cash-strapped company.

The committee, which will be chaired by PricewaterhouseCoopers India’s former chairman and CEO Deepak Kapoor, will oversee the evaluation process and give its recommendation to the board in a meeting on April 26, Fortis said in a statement.

Reporting Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
