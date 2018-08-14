FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 14, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in 25 minutes

Fortis Healthcare posts first-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which recently agreed to be bought by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

The cash-strapped firm booked a net loss of 707.4 million rupees ($10.11 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 52.9 million rupees in the same period a year earlier, Fortis said.

Income from operations fell 9.9 percent to 10.42 billion rupees.

The results come after a prolonged takeover battle, which ended with IHH set to take control of Fortis after its bid of up to $1.1 billion was chosen over a rival’s, giving it ownership of over 30 hospitals amid a private healthcare boom in India.

IHH’s bid was also approved by shareholders on Tuesday.

($1 = 69.9500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
