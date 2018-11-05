Fortis Healthcare posts quarterly loss

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

(Reuters) - Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which is set to be acquired by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, posted a quarterly loss due to impairment charges.

The company's net loss widened to 1.42 billion rupees ($19.43 million) in the second quarter ended September, from 236.1 million rupees a year earlier, according to a filing on Monday. reut.rs/2Do1UXp

Fortis, which has operations in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, agreed to be bought by IHH Healthcare after a prolonged takeover battle, which drew interest from five international and local suitors.

Income from operations fell 4.8 percent to 11.40 billion rupees. The company incurred a one-time loss of 960.7 million rupees for the quarter compared with a loss of 467.6 million rupees a year ago.

($1 = 73.0750 Indian rupees)