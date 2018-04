(Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said (here) it had got an improved binding offer worth 15 billion rupees ($228.3 million) from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office.

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The proposal is higher than their last week’s offer of 12.5 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.7100 Indian rupees)