March 27, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Manipal Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited offer from Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and was still evaluating the proposal.

Employees sit on the helpdesk reception of the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Earlier in the day, newspaper Mint reported that the Fortis board was expected to meet Manipal Health for approving the proposed merger.

Fortis, whose promoters have been facing multiple legal troubles, received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest on March 23 from Manipal Health Enterprises, it said in a statement reut.rs/2GwC7gQ.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

