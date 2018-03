March 7 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp said on Wednesday it would buy four units of Fortive Corp in a $3 billion deal to strengthen its position in the power transmission and motion control industry.

The deal includes $1.4 billion in cash and debt and $1.6 billion in newly issued shares to Fortive’s shareholders, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)