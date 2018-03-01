FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Money News
March 1, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fortum eyes more M&A with unspent Uniper cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum, which failed last month in its bid to win majority control of Germany’s Uniper, is now considering other acquisitions, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said on Thursday.

After selling its distribution networks in 2015, state-controlled Fortum was left with about 10 billion euros in cash, much of which the company has said it could use for acquisitions.

Fortum received only a 47-percent stake in Uniper after bidding 8.05 billion euros ($9.80 billion) for a 100-percent stake.

“We are looking at different (acquisition) opportunities,” the company’s chief executive said, when asked how Fortum will use the funds that weren’t utilised in its Uniper bid.

Lundmark declined to identify specific target companies, but said Fortum was looking at a variety of possible acquisitions and that district heating providers were among those being considered.

Possible targets will be in the Nordics, Latvia, Poland, Russia and India, all of which are Fortum’s core markets, he added.

In February, following the outcome of the Uniper bid, Fortum announced acquisitions of three Latvian district heat producers, BK Energija, Sprino and Energy and Communication.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.