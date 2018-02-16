FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated a day ago

Betting company Fortuna to delist from Prague, Warsaw stock exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group will delist its shares from the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges, it said on Friday.

“(An) extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Fortuna Entertainment Group held on 15 February 2018 in Amsterdam adopted a proposal to delist the company,” Fortuna said in a regulatory filing.

In January, Fortuna’s majority shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, launched a voluntary tender offer.

Fortbet, part of Czech-Slovak investment group Penta Investments, held 79.8 percent of Fortuna prior to the offer.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton

