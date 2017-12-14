Factbox: Disney's global footprint post-Fox deal

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) has become the sole suitor pursuing a $40 billion-plus deal with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) after U.S.-based cable company Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) dropped its intention to buy most of Fox’s assets.

Fox would keep its news and business news divisions, its broadcast stations and Fox Sports, according to sources familiar with the details of the deal being sought by Disney.

That would leave Disney swallowing the bulk of one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates.

Following is an outline of the resources and assets of the united company if the deal goes through:

-Disney, which has a market value of around $166 billion, would acquire Fox’s FX and National Geographic cable channels, its movie studio, India’s main network Star and a stake in European pay-TV provider Sky PLC (SKYB.L).

-The combined company would own or operate 272 TV stations globally, according to the latest SEC filings.

-Fox and Disney together took in a total of $16.3 billion in advertising revenue in the 2017 financial year.

-Barclays says Hulu, Sky, and India’s Tata Sky together give Disney 46 million streaming or cable subscriptions in the United States, Western Europe and India, compared to Netflix’s global figure of 109 million customers.

-Barclays analysts also calculate that the combined movie and TV libraries of Fox Studio and Disney’s Buena Vista studios, which includes Pixar Animations and “Star Wars” producer Lucasfilm, has more titles than that run by Netflix.

-The studio businesses generated $16.6 billion in total revenue in fiscal year 2017, according to the latest annual filings.

-Data from film industry website Box Office Mojo together gives Fox and Disney around 30 percent of an estimated $10 billion in box office taken by U.S. cinemas so far this year, making the new company the single largest player ahead of Warner Bros (TWX.N) with 20 percent.

-Disney plans to pull its first-run movies from Netflix starting 2019. If it did likewise with Fox programming, Netflix would lose “The Simpsons”, the “Star Wars” franchise and all Marvel superhero films.

-The deal would give Disney access to characters including X-Men, Wolverine, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four from the Marvel comic book universe.

-Disney’s library of kids content also dwarfs Netflix‘s, with over 700 titles compared to around 400, according to Barclays.