(Reuters) - A deal between Walt Disney Co and Twenty First Century Fox could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson /File Photo

The enterprise value for Fox assets in the Disney deal is seen as above $60 billion, according to sources, CNBC said.

Fox declined to comment.