The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co. accepted a demand by Brazil’s antitrust regulator that it sell the local operator of the Fox Sports channel to win approval of its takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox, regulator CADE said on Wednesday.

CADE said in a statement that Disney agreed to allow the acquirer of the channel to use the Fox brand at no cost, and added that the time frame for the divestiture is confidential.