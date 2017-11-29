FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox's Lachlan Murdoch says company would never buy CNN
November 29, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Fox's Lachlan Murdoch says company would never buy CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox “would never be interested” in buying CNN, Fox Executive Chair Lachlan Murdoch said on Wednesday at the Business Insider IGNITION Conference in New York.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit to block AT&T’s planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the parent of CNN, over antitrust concerns about the merged company owning too much content and distribution.

Before the suit, Department of Justice staff had recommended that AT&T sell either its DirecTV unit or Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting unit - which includes CNN, to gain antitrust approval, sources have told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Reuters first reported that Rupert Murdoch, who shares the title of executive chair of Fox, telephoned AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson twice to discuss CNN over the past six months. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

